Holiday events and more this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Community Christmas
Fifth annual Community Outreach, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20 featuring a free holiday dinner and toy and grocery giveaway in the family life center at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill. Everyone welcome. Sponsored by Camp High Hopes, North Central Family Medicine, AARP, Four Corners International Ministry, Liberty Hill and Clover AME Zion churches and Boyd Hill and Union Baptist churches.
Last chance for toy assembly
Bill and Terry Gregory want to help moms and dads with those “some assembly required” toys all for free. They’ve opened a building at their business Gregory’s Marine and RV, 3021 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, for assembly and storage through Dec. 22. They are also accepting donations of new or gently used toy for ages infants to 13-years-old. Details: 803-329-5333.
International choir performance
Children of the World choir will perform 1 1 a.m. Dec. 23 at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. It’s one of many stops on their 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. Children of the World is an international children’s choir founded by humanitarian organization World Help. This year, the children have come as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten.
Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Warming center needs
The Bethel Men’s Warming Center is in need of folding bed cots, sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, boxers, T shirts (large to triple XL) gloves, toboggans, scarves and socks. Items can be dropped off 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily at Bethel United Methodist Church gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4881.
