Christmas events and more this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

International choir performance
Children of the World choir will perform 1 1 a.m. Dec. 23 at West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill. It’s one of many stops on their 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. Children of the World is an international children’s choir founded by humanitarian organization World Help. This year, the children have come as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten.
Community Christmas dinner
The Hunger Outreach Program will have a fellowship Christmas program, dinner and gifts, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 24 at Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill. Dinner includes turkey, rice and gravy, vegetables, rolls, beverage and dessert. Worship will be at 11 a.m.. Sponsored by Hunger Outreach Program churches Epiphany Lutheran, First Presbyterian, Grace Lutheran, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian, St. John’s United Methodist, Westminster Presbyterian and Woodland United Methodist. Open to those who otherwise may not have a hot meal.
Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Warming center needs
The Bethel Men’s Warming Center is in need of folding bed cots, sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, boxers, T shirts (large to triple XL) gloves, toboggans, scarves and socks. Items can be dropped off 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily at Bethel United Methodist Church gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4881.
Other events
Meetings
Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
Classes
US Soccer referee training for youth soccer will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. US Soccer instructors and South Carolina mentors will provide classroom and outdoor instruction. Cost is $80. Preregistration is required. Enroll online at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class # 25219 for 14 and up. Class # 25220 for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net
York County Library
All York County libraries will be closed through Dec. 25.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26. The Red Cross and York County Library join together to make a difference in the lives of others by sponsoring a blood drive at the Library. The holidays often lead to shortages of the most common blood types. Call 803-981-5847 to schedule an appointment time or use the Red Cross online scheduling portal at redcrossblood.org.
Rock Hill Writers, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Writers of all subjects and genres are invited to the York County Library to share, revise, and discuss their writing. Online participation is encouraged. Details: garrett.urban@yclibrary.org.
All events are free and open to the public.
Plan ahead
▪ Rock Hill Kwanzaa Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Blu Place, 703 Saluda St. Kwanzaa, an African American holiday celebrated from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. The Kwanzaa Celebration gathers together families and friends to celebrate their family ties, remember their ancestors, support their communityThe event will include food, fun, fellowship, dancing, spoken word, vendors, children’s activities, the Kwanzaa candle-lighting ceremony, cultural education, and more. There also will be a Community Service information exchange. The celebration is free and open to the public.
▪ Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train will be in display 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in the John A. Farris fellowship hall, 323 N. Congress St., York. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments sponsored by Thrivent Financial provided. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad “Crescent Train,” and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. The Plasticville Village Building once sold by Lionel including the barn, TV station, police station and assorted stores. One section of the village layout features porcelain houses and buildings. A theater marquee advertises a showing of “White Christmas”. And there is an S&H Green Stamps redemption store, gas stations and diners such as Skip’s.
▪ The living history community at Brattonsville comes together 10-4 p.m. Jan 12 “Hog Butchering Day,” to process and preserve a whole hog. Period dressed interpreters will be rendering lard, making sausages and preserving pork using salt. Learn how pig bladders are used in food preservation and how soap is made from lard. There will be open hearth cooking demonstrations. Food enthusiasts can watch head cheese and other delicacies using offal and scrap being made. Admission: $8, adults; $7, seniors, $5, ages 4-17 and free for members and age 3 and younger. Details: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/
▪ The McCelvey Center rings in the Southern Sound Series’ New Year at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with the Travelin’ McCourys. Brothers Ronnie and Rob McCoury push the bluegrass genre forward in the tradition of their legendary father, Del McCoury. Fiddler Jason Carter, bassist Alan Bartram, and guitarist Cody Kilby joined the brothers in 2009 to form the Travelin’ McCourys. The band’s self-titled debut album, released in May 2018, has a Grammy Award nomination for Best Bluegrass Album of 2019. New this year is “Vittles & Fiddles,” a pre-show affair, featuring a food truck and live music. Beginning two hours before show time, food will be available for purchase for concert-goers and non-concert-goers alike. Rock Hill musicians Mike Faulkenberry and Chase Killough will be entertain. Tickets: chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries/
