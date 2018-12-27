Events this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Kawanzaa celebration
Rock Hill Kwanzaa Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Blu Place, 703 Saluda St. Kwanzaa, an African American holiday celebrated from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. The Kwanzaa Celebration gathers together families and friends to celebrate their family ties, remember their ancestors, support their communityThe event will include food, fun, fellowship, dancing, spoken word, vendors, children’s activities, the Kwanzaa candle-lighting ceremony, cultural education, and more. There also will be a Community Service information exchange. The celebration is free and open to the public.
Holiday trains
Pastor’s Lighted Village and Model Train will be in display 4-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in the John A. Farris fellowship hall, 323 N. Congress St., York. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to York’s food pantries. Light refreshments sponsored by Thrivent Financial provided. The display includes Pastor Charles Aurand’s first Lionel Train set received in 1959, a replica of the 1958 Lionel “girls pink train set,” a Southern Railroad “Crescent Train,” and a Santa Fe Railroad passenger train. The Plasticville Village Building once sold by Lionel including the barn, TV station, police station and assorted stores. One section of the village layout features porcelain houses and buildings. A theater marquee advertises a showing of “White Christmas”. And there is an S&H Green Stamps redemption store, gas stations and diners such as Skip’s.
Warming center needs
The Bethel Men’s Warming Center is in need of folding bed cots, sweatpants, sweatshirts, thermal underwear, boxers, T shirts (large to triple XL) gloves, toboggans, scarves and socks. Items can be dropped off 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily at Bethel United Methodist Church gym, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-4881.
Watch Night services
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Glenn Street, Rock Hill.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, fellowship social at 10 a.m. and service, 11 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31 ending with praying in 2019, West Black Street, Rock Hill.
Joint service, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester along with New Zion Missionary Church in Rock Hill, New Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock and New Impact Church of Chester. Pastor Corey Saunders of New Impact will lead the service.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec.. 31, Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Pinckney Road, Wilksburg community, Chester.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 Ashford Road, Chester. Fireworks after.
Taking the City Ministry Touching Lives through Covenant, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Transportation available. Call 803-328-2263 at least one hour prior.
