Black, Latina women work to become electricians as part of first all-female class for longtime trades training program

CHICAGO – The first day of in-person classes of her electrician training course, Maria Rocio Brito stayed behind with the instructor after class while the rest of her classmates left.

She needed to understand what answers she had gotten wrong in the test. English is her second language, and though she is fluent, it takes her “a little more work to fully understand everything,” she said.

“I want to do this because I want to show my daughters and other Latinas that they, too, can stand up for themselves and that it is possible to get a good job in a field dominated by males,” Brito said.

The 43-year-old mother, who migrated from Guerrero, Mexico, is one of the 17 women, all women of color, chosen to be a part of the first all-female cohort of a construction trade class co-sponsored by the Project HOOD and the Community Builders program of the Associated Builders and Contractors Illinois.

The goal of the 12-week course in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood is to provide the women a way to enter the construction industry, where there is virtually no wage gap but which is dominated by white males, said Alicia Martin, president of the ABC Illinois.

Women have been among the hardest hit by job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the program will give them a new opportunity to “open doors to new perspectives and possibly a new career in construction and trades,” Martin said.

In Illinois, women with children were disproportionately harmed by the pandemic, with mothers suffering nearly three times the job losses experienced by similar men, according to U.S. Department of Labor data analyzed by the Illinois Policy Institute.

Christel Allen, 50, who attended her first in-person class last Saturday with her 10-month-old grandson, said the program “is a glimpse of hope and new beginnings,” after a “year of pain and losses.”

The grandmother, who had to take care of her grandson but did not want to miss the first day of class, is no stranger to the trades. Allen has a commercial driver’s license and certification in flagging for construction, she said.

“The pandemic took us backward, and this class is going to help me move forward,” Allen said.

Many people of color, especially women, can’t pursue jobs in the trades because they cannot afford schooling or certification and credential programs that would guarantee a consistent, well-paying job, Martin said.

“We want to mitigate the barriers that make many women, especially women of color, believe that they cannot get a good job in this field,” Martin said.

For Brito, the main barrier is language, but “we will work together,” her instructor, Tamiko Winn, assured her.

“Don’t worry, you’ll get this,” Winn told Brito, and suggested she read the current chapter in their instruction book with one of her daughters and then again on her own.

The two women smiled as Brito put her books away.

Brito has dedicated her life to caring for her three daughters. Two of them are now college-educated, “thanks to so much sacrifice,” she said. “Now it’s time for me to do this.”

Teaching the class “is empowering,” said Winn, an African American woman who defied the odds and began her career in the trades.

Of those taking instruction with Brito, 16 are Black women and Brito is the only Latina. The class was timed to begin during Women’s History Month at the gymnasium of the New Beginnings Church of Chicago, 6620 S. King Drive.

“So this class is personal,” she said, because “women of color are often pushed aside as a double minority, we’re here to change that.”

The Community Builders Program was founded in 2017 by ABC Illinois to provide a guided path into the trades and support employability for people “often left behind,” Martin said.

Since 2016, ABC Illinois has worked with various community organizations to offer free training to those who face barriers to employment such as people who did not finish college, at-risk youth, non-English speakers and former felons.

In Illinois, there are more than 200,000 craft labor professionals needed, according to data from ABC Illinois.

“But there aren’t enough pathways for people to get to those positions,” Martin added.

The Rev. Corey Brooks, the founder of Project HOOD, said the program is an opportunity to elevate and highlight the skills of Black and Latino people to give them a chance for real progress.

Brooks, whose organization works to end violence and advocates for the advancement of the residents of South Siders in Chicago, said the group decided to fully fund the first all-female cohort “because women have the skills to do the jobs in the trades but often just don’t have the opportunity to get into the industry.”

The current course will provide the women with three industry-recognized credentials, including for the first level in electrical work and a federal safety certification. Upon graduation, each woman will access mentors to help them find work.

Mike Uremovich, president of Manhattan Mechanical Services in southwest suburban Manhattan, said that over the past four years, he has hired 20 graduates from the Community Builders Program. Once at the company, entry-level employees are offered a four-year apprentice program.

“We have a lot of people that cannot afford college, but they want to work, know how to work and are just looking for the opportunity to do it,” Uremovich said.

“There’s a stigma that women can’t work in construction, but there are more and more women in this industry, and right now the need for workers is even greater,” he said.

If it hadn’t been for Martin’s willingness to allow her to participate, Brito said, “I wouldn’t be a part of the program.”

In the past, Brito had applied for other programs but was often turned away because of her immigration status and language barriers.

She’s “eager to learn,” she said.

“I’m so grateful,” Brito said.