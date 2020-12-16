Food & Drink
Hungry for food you didn’t make? Check out these Garden City and Murrells Inlet eateries
We know you’re tired of cooking. We’re tired of cooking.
The pandemic can be hard, but to-go food can be a great way to get some new grub and eat food that wasn’t made at home. There’s plenty of great local places across the Grand Strand, and many are struggling to survive during the pandemic.
The winter, already a slow time for Myrtle Beach, might also shape up to be the hardest time for them yet.
So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.
Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)
Garden City
Conch Cafe (closed for winter)
1870 N. Waccamaw Dr.
(843) 651-6556
1536 S. Waccamaw Dr.
(843) 651-8808
Murrells Inlet
3534 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 357-6353
4097 Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-4415
4065 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 357-2891
4079 US-17 Business
(843) 651-0664
Drunken Jack’s Restaurant & Lounge
4031 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-2044
3120 South Highway 17 Bus
(843) 299-1966
2800 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 231-1631
The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co.
2250 US Hwy. 17, Oasis Plaza
(843) 947-0855
4911 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 357-9175
Inlet Crabhouse Restaurant & Raw Bar
3572 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-8452
4891 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 299-2444
4460 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-2881
4883 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-2696
4500 US Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 651-1296
101 Atlantic Ave.
(843) 651-3233
314 Atlantic Ave.
(843) 651-1657
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Surfside Beach, will be out Friday Dec. 18. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Thursday, Dec. 17 at noon.
Comments