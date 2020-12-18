Looking to get takeout? Visit these homegrown restaurants, eateries in Surfside

New people move to the Grand Strand all the time. Tourists swell the population of the towns and flock to the region’s more than 1,700 restaurants during the summer.

The Chili’s sign might be easy to spot for newcomers and regular visitors alike. There’s nothing like homegrown eats, though, and these restaurants need help to survive the slow winter season.

So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up. Check them out

Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)

Bar-B-Que House

1205 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 477-1801

Bubba’s Fish Shack

16 S. Ocean Blvd.

(843) 232-9798

Casa Calamari

1900 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 712-2358

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar

600 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 828-4600

Fat Jack’s Wings & Things

353A US-Hwy. 17 Business

843-238-3355

Hamburger Joe’s

1410 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 215-9052

Island Bar and Grill Surfside

2272 Glenns Bay Road

(843) 650-3157

JB’s Jerk Shack

800 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 712-2821

Malibu’s Italian Restaurant

815 Surfside Drive

(843) 945-4948

Pizza Hyena

13 S. Ocean Blvd.

(843) 945-9025

The Southern Chicken

1012 US-Hwy. 17 Business

(843) 712-8611

Wooden Spoon Eatery

828 Surfside Drive

(843) 945-9809

Editor’s note: This story is the third in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Myrtle Beach, will be out Wednesday, Dec. 23. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Tuesday, Dec. 22 at noon.