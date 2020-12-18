Food & Drink
Looking to get takeout? Visit these homegrown restaurants, eateries in Surfside
New people move to the Grand Strand all the time. Tourists swell the population of the towns and flock to the region’s more than 1,700 restaurants during the summer.
The Chili’s sign might be easy to spot for newcomers and regular visitors alike. There’s nothing like homegrown eats, though, and these restaurants need help to survive the slow winter season.
So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up. Check them out
Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)
1205 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 477-1801
16 S. Ocean Blvd.
(843) 232-9798
1900 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 712-2358
600 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 828-4600
353A US-Hwy. 17 Business
843-238-3355
1410 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 215-9052
2272 Glenns Bay Road
(843) 650-3157
800 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 712-2821
815 Surfside Drive
(843) 945-4948
13 S. Ocean Blvd.
(843) 945-9025
1012 US-Hwy. 17 Business
(843) 712-8611
828 Surfside Drive
(843) 945-9809
Editor’s note: This story is the third in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Myrtle Beach, will be out Wednesday, Dec. 23. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Tuesday, Dec. 22 at noon.
