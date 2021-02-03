What are the best local restaurants in North Myrtle Beach? Take it from locals

North Myrtle Beach might copy its southern neighbor’s name with a Kim Kardashian twist, but the city’s food scene is all its own.

Snooky’s Oceanfront offers a laid-back view of the Atlantic, and a quick walk downstairs from its second-floor balcony lets you see almost the entirety of the Grand Strand’s beach crescent. For those who’ve spent too much time at the beach, head to Barefoot Landing for views of the intracoastal waterway. Barefoot Bistro and The Marina Bar are great options in that area, locals say. Plus, Barefoot also is the heart of one of the Grand Strand’s best shopping districts. It has plenty of concert venues right next door, as well.

But where are all the hidden gems? Where’s that secret New York-style deli with the best bagels in town?

To find out, we asked Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots.

Here are some of the places they shared. May new locals, longtime residents and tourists alike find something new. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Have one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)

45th Ave. Deli

4515 US-Hwy. 17 S.

(843) 281-0414

Bar 19 Twelve

1912 US-Hwy. 17 S.

(843) 281-0997

Barefoot Bistro

3914 US-Hwy. 17 S., #5603

(843) 663-0534

Buoys on the Boulevard

93 South Ocean Blvd.

(843) 663-0330

Captain Archie’s

2200 Little River Neck Road

(843) 427-4943

Daniello’s Pizzeria and Pub

755 Main St.

(843) 273-5168

Goodfellas Seafood Hut

4505 US-Hwy. 17 S.

(843) 272-3079

Hurricane Colinz

203 Sea Mountain Hwy.

(843) 491-3575

Local on the Water

1525 13th Ave. N.

(843) 281-0643

The Marina Bar

2051 Bridgeview Court

(843) 663-9996

Martini Classic Food Spirits & Entertainment

98 US-Hwy. 17 S.

(843) 249-1134

Midtown Bistro

2004 US-Hwy 17 S. #3

(843) 427-4720

OD Arcade & Lounge

100 S. Ocean Blvd.

(843) 249-6460

Snooky’s Oceanfront

2208 N. Ocean Blvd.

(843) 281-0500

Sugrue’s Pub & Eatery

1200 US-Hwy. 17 S.

(843) 427-7172

Tidewater Grill and Bistro

2100 Old Hwy. 17 N., #106

(843) 663 5639