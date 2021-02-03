Food & Drink
What are the best local restaurants in North Myrtle Beach? Take it from locals
North Myrtle Beach might copy its southern neighbor’s name with a Kim Kardashian twist, but the city’s food scene is all its own.
Snooky’s Oceanfront offers a laid-back view of the Atlantic, and a quick walk downstairs from its second-floor balcony lets you see almost the entirety of the Grand Strand’s beach crescent. For those who’ve spent too much time at the beach, head to Barefoot Landing for views of the intracoastal waterway. Barefoot Bistro and The Marina Bar are great options in that area, locals say. Plus, Barefoot also is the heart of one of the Grand Strand’s best shopping districts. It has plenty of concert venues right next door, as well.
But where are all the hidden gems? Where’s that secret New York-style deli with the best bagels in town?
To find out, we asked Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots.
Here are some of the places they shared. May new locals, longtime residents and tourists alike find something new. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Have one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)
4515 US-Hwy. 17 S.
(843) 281-0414
1912 US-Hwy. 17 S.
(843) 281-0997
3914 US-Hwy. 17 S., #5603
(843) 663-0534
93 South Ocean Blvd.
(843) 663-0330
2200 Little River Neck Road
(843) 427-4943
755 Main St.
(843) 273-5168
4505 US-Hwy. 17 S.
(843) 272-3079
203 Sea Mountain Hwy.
(843) 491-3575
1525 13th Ave. N.
(843) 281-0643
2051 Bridgeview Court
(843) 663-9996
Martini Classic Food Spirits & Entertainment
98 US-Hwy. 17 S.
(843) 249-1134
2004 US-Hwy 17 S. #3
(843) 427-4720
100 S. Ocean Blvd.
(843) 249-6460
2208 N. Ocean Blvd.
(843) 281-0500
1200 US-Hwy. 17 S.
(843) 427-7172
2100 Old Hwy. 17 N., #106
(843) 663 5639
