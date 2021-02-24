Latin American chicken restaurant chain plans big expansion into South Carolina

Latin American chicken restaurant chain Pollo Campero is coming to Myrtle Beach soon.

The Guatemalan-food chain said the Myrtle Beach location is part of the company’s planned expansion into South Carolina, where it hopes to open 10 locations in the next five years. Pollo Campero said it hopes to open in the Grand Strand later this year or early 2022.

“Pollo Campero has become more than just a meal for customers around the world – it creates a sense of nostalgia. Many of our customers grew up with us and were introduced to our flavorful meals through family gatherings. Today, the broad appeal of the Pollo Campero brand is reaching households from coast to coast in the U.S.” Pollo Campero’s franchising director Sam Wong said in a statement. “Having maintained our legacy for 50 years, and upholding the same values today, is proof of the commitment we have to our customers and we are incredibly eager to share that with the Myrtle Beach community.”

The company did not indicate where else in South Carolina it might be eyeing for new restaurants.

Pollo Campero currently has 77 locations in the U.S. and hopes to open 250 new stores in the coming years.

The Texas-based chain restaurant’s expansion falls in line with growth in Myrtle Beach’s restaurant community in recent years. Both chains and homegrown local restaurants have seen success in the region thanks to tourists seeking out both new experiences and comfort food they can find back home.

The nearest Pollo Campero locations to South Carolina are in Charlotte, Atlanta and Nashville.

The company is seeking people interested in opening franchises in the Myrtle Beach area.