This new Fort Mill shop is now open, and it’s offering meats from around the world

Fort Mill

Meats are coming by land and by sea for the newest Fort Mill food shop, which opened Tuesday morning.

Saltwater Markets opened its third location. The new shop, which offers seafood, steaks and other meats, is at 887 Gold Hill Road in the Fort Mill area. It’s just off I-77, not far from Tega Cay. Staff came in from Saltwater Market sites in Clover and Gastonia, N.C., to celebrate the opening, and those stores will re-open for regular hours on Wednesday.

“For today,” co-owner Clint Boyd said in a Facebook video Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening, “we’re all here.”

Clint and Elizabeth Boyd own the three markets known for a variety of butchered meats. The fish counter on Tuesday offered Hawaiian gray snapper and tuna, New Zealand bluenose and king salmon, European flounder, butterfish, and red trout. A variety of fish are sushi grade.

The steak section had American Wagyu, briskets, dry age steaks, filets, and burgers.

“We got up in the wee hours of the night,” Clint Boyd said. “Been butchering all morning long. We’re officially ready to open.”

The new Fort Mill butcher and grocer location will, like the others, be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

“We’re super amped,” Boyd said. “If you’re not here it’ll be weird so y’all get in here. It’s going to be an awesome day.”

The Clover couple also thanked customers who kept their original store up and running, and helped them grow.

“Special thanks to each of you for supporting us and allowing us to add another location to serve even more of you,” Boyd said. “It means the absolute world to us.”

