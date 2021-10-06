Food & Drink
Craving fried chicken? Here’s how to order new online-only brand in cities across SC
A new online-order fried chicken brand that came to South Carolina earlier this year now says it is available for pick-up in more than a dozen cities across the state.
Tender Shack, an online-only, fried chicken brand, claims to be the “first national virtual brand with dang good chicken.” (Every brand has to figure out a way to be first.) When it arrived in South Carolina, it was only available for delivery but recently added a pick-up option, as well, the company said in a press release Tuesday.
The chicken brand’s menu includes tenders, sandwiches, sauces, fries, cookies and soft drinks. The food comes in two flavors: “Dang Good Seasoned” or “Nashville Hot AF.”
“We are chefs, restauranteurs, and innovators,” Tender Shack’s website says. “It’s why we are bringing our favorite off-menu creations straight to our communities. We hand-bread our tenders, create signature sauces, and kill the shortcuts. You can’t find Tender Shack on a map. It’s not even a real place. But we still hope to bring people together one freakin’ delicious chicken tender at a time.”
Tender shack says it is now available on DoorDash for pick up or delivery in these South Carolina cities, though availability appears to vary within each city.
- Aiken
- Anderson
- Beaufort
- Bluffton
- Charleston
- Columbia
- Easley
- Florence
- Gaffney
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Mt. Pleasant
- Murrells Inlet
- Myrtle Beach
- North Charleston
- North Myrtle Beach
- Rock Hill
- Spartanburg
- Sumter
Comments