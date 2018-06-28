FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multiple bouts of cancer, was affected by the atomic bomb Trinity Test in New Mexico since he lived in nearby Tularosa, N.M. as a child. Residents of a New Mexico Hispanic village near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test are expected to share their stories with Congress. “It’s time, and we are excited to share our stories,” said Cordova, Downwinders co-founder and a cancer survivor.
New Mexico residents testify on atomic bomb fallout

The Associated Press

June 28, 2018 08:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Advocates have urged Congress to acknowledge the sacrifice of New Mexicans believed to be sickened by uranium mining and nuclear weapons testing and authorize compensation for them.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez and the co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium testified during a hearing Wednesday in Washington.

A measure sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall proposes expanding eligibility for radiation exposure payouts. Current law covers claims from areas in Nevada, Arizona and Utah that are downwind from a different test site.

Tina Cordova, co-founder of the consortium, said many who lived in the area weren't told about the dangers of the Trinity Test on generations of residents.

They could benefit from the proposal, along with post-1971 uranium mine workers in Northwestern New Mexico.

