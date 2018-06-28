New Mexico residents testify on atomic bomb fallout

Advocates have urged Congress to acknowledge the sacrifice of New Mexicans believed to be sickened by uranium mining and nuclear weapons testing and authorize compensation for them.
The Albuquerque Journal reports Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez and the co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium testified during a hearing Wednesday in Washington.
A measure sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall proposes expanding eligibility for radiation exposure payouts. Current law covers claims from areas in Nevada, Arizona and Utah that are downwind from a different test site.
Tina Cordova, co-founder of the consortium, said many who lived in the area weren't told about the dangers of the Trinity Test on generations of residents.
They could benefit from the proposal, along with post-1971 uranium mine workers in Northwestern New Mexico.
Comments