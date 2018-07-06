Funeral to be held for girl at center of brain-death debate

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she does not regret selling her home and moving to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead. Nailah Winkfield said at a news conference on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, that she gave up everything for her daughter Jahi McMath, but it was worthwhile. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Jahi will be buried on Friday in Hayward, Calif. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo