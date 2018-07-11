Nevada execution in doubt after drug company sues to stop it

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of another murder and dismemberment near Phoenix, is slated to die at the prison by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before tried in any state. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)