Pfizer reorganizes to handle aging consumers and patents

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at world headquarters in New York. Pfizer says it’s going to reorganize the company into three businesses. Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday, July 11, 2018, that a new hospital unit, which will be part of the innovative medicines business, will be for anti-infectives and sterile injectables. There will also be a consumer healthcare business and an off-patent branded and generic established medicines business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Mark Lennihan AP