Hotrod team donates brains, urges same from military members

All seven members of the world's largest hotrod team, Don Schumacher Racing, pledged their brains to concussion research Friday, July 20, 2018, as part of an effort geared to reach military members as much as racing fans. Through its sponsorship with the U.S. Army, Schumacher connected with the Infinite Hero Foundation, a nonprofit that works with the Concussion Legacy Foundation. CLF has received pledges of more than 3,500 brains to conduct post-mortem research on the effects of CTE _ a disease linked to repetitive head injuries seen in football and other contact sports, and also in military personnel.