Oklahoma pharmacy board to consider director’s future

In this Jan. 23, 2018 photo, John Scully, center, director, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs speaks as Chelsea Church, executive director, Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, stands next to him during a news conference in Oklahoma City. The State Board of Pharmacy has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, to discuss possible disciplinary action against Chelsea Church, after authorities confirmed she’s under investigation. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP) Jim Beckel AP