NMSU professors get $1.4M to study mosquito reproduction

Professors at New Mexico State University have received a grant worth nearly $1.5 million to study mosquitoes in the hopes of finding new ways to control their population.
The National Institutes of Health is supporting the research of Immo Hansen and Omar Holguin. They're focusing on how the inspects move amino acids through different tissues.
Hansen says the amino acids come from a person's blood when they are bitten. The mosquitoes use the amino acids to build yolk proteins that are used to make eggs and reproduce.
The research team also includes Dmitri Boudko from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago.
The team will be working with the Yellow Fever mosquito, which has a dense population in southern New Mexico and is a known carrier for Dengue fever, Zika virus and Chikungunya.
