Funerals held for Gaza youth killed at border by Israel fire

Palestinian relatives of 12 year-old boy, Majdi al-Satari, who was shot and killed by Israeli troops on Friday’s ongoing protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, mourn at the family home during his funeral in town of Rafah, Southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Gaza health officials said two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire at a weekly border protest on Friday. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Khalil Hamra AP