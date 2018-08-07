USC president steps down in wake of sex-abuse scandal

FILE - In this May 12, 2017 file photo, University of Southern California President C.L. Max Nikias attends the University of Southern California’s Commencement Ceremony at Alumni Park in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California’s embattled president has resigned in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving a school gynecologist. The USC Board of Trustees says Nikias agreed Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to step down immediately, although he’ll become president emeritus and a life trustee. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Richard Vogel AP