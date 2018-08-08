Pingree, Kennedy host roundtable on opioid abuse, treatment

U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts are going to hear from people who've struggled with drug use.
The two lawmakers are visiting a drug treatment program in Biddeford that's operated by physicians with Maine Behavior Healthcare and Southern Maine Health Care.
They'll be holding a roundtable discussion that features people who've struggled with opioid addiction.
The Integrated Medication-Assisted Treatment program aims to ensure patients in need of treatment for opioid use get the care they need, from anywhere in the MaineHealth system regardless of ability to pay.
