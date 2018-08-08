Ariz. AG: Marijuana money can be used for addiction services

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the legal door is open for the Legislature to use money from state's medical marijuana program to pay for services to help people addicted to drugs.
Arizona voters approved a 2010 law creating the medical marijuana program and Brnovich says providing funding for drug addiction services from medical marijuana program money is legal if the legislative action satisfies conditions required under the Arizona Constitution's provision protecting voter-approved laws.
An opinion released Monday by Brnovich says the legislative action requires approval by a three-quarter voter of each legislative chamber, leave enough money in the marijuana program to cover its costs and "further the purposes" of the marijuana law.
Brnovich issued the opinion Monday to answer questions by state Sen. Sylvia Allen, a Republican from Snowflake.
