Argentine Senate debates measure to legalize abortion

Argentina’s Senate take their places ahead of a debate on a legislation that would decriminalize abortions in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Following months of increasingly tense debate, lawmakers in Argentina meet in Congress on Wednesday ahead of a vote on a bill that would decriminalize abortions up to the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko AP