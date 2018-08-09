Health officials report steep increase in West Nile virus

State health officials say there's been a steep increase in the number of human cases of West Nile virus in North Dakota.
The Department of Health says there have been 14 cases from July 30 to Aug. 6. Overall, there have been 18 human cases of West Nile virus so far this year.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches and rash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people infected with West Nile don't experience any symptoms.
Epidemiologist Jenny Galbraith tells the Bismarck Tribune people should be aware of the increase in mosquitoes spreading West Nile and take the proper precautions to protect themselves.
That would include getting rid of stagnant water and wearing insect repellent.
