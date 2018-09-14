Brave Maltese faces the winds of Hurricane Florence

A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
An evacuated resident from Topsail Beach, North Carolina, shared CCTV footage late on September 13 as Hurricane Florence blew in full force against their property. The source siad they were watching the security footage of their house remotely.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.