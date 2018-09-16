The Latest: Flooded city sets curfew; roads unpassable

The Latest on Tropical Storm Florence (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
The mayor of a Fayetteville, North Carolina, suburb says about 100 people in her community have been urged to evacuate to higher ground over flooding concerns.
Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner said Sunday morning that the warning went out to neighborhoods around Hope Mills Lake because the water there is expected to rise significantly. She says fire and police officials were going door to door in the affected neighborhoods Sunday morning to make sure people are aware.
Warner says a complete dam failure is not expected. So far, she says the lake hasn't overflowed its banks.
___
9:45 a.m.
The mayor of New Bern, North Carolina, says his city has imposed a curfew. He says there are 30 roads still unpassable, 4,200 homes and more than 300 commercial buildings damaged, 6,000 customers without power and 1,200 residents in shelters because of hurricane-turned Tropical Depression Florence.
Mayor Dana Outlaw told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that many of the creeks in the area are "increasing by the hour" and there's concern about trees falling due to the saturated ground conditions.
Outlaw says officials are "urging residents to stay inside and to not travel," especially so as to not interrupt utility workers trying to restore power.
___
9:45 a.m.
The head of the U.S. government's disaster relief agency says Florence is unfortunately delivering the damage that was predicted as it sweeps across the Carolinas.
Brock Long told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working to meet the demands of North Carolina officials "as they're coming up to us."
Long noted that "recovery is always a very frustrating process for people when they've lost their livelihoods, but we're going to be OK."
Long says the agency's immediate focus is on search-and-rescue efforts and meeting the needs of people who are in shelters.
___
9 a.m.
Authorities say a couple have died in South Carolina after using a generator inside their home during Florence.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 63-year-old Mark Carter King and 61-year-old Debra Collins Rion were killed by breathing in carbon monoxide.
Willard said in a statement their bodies were found in a Loris home Saturday afternoon, but they likely died the day before as the heavy rains and winds from former hurricane-turned-Tropical Depression Florence were moving onshore.
___
5:10 a.m.
Florence has weakened into a tropical depression but flash flooding and major river flooding are expected to continue over significant portions of the Carolinas.
The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. update Sunday that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." An elevated risk of landslides is now expected in western North Carolina.
Forecasters say heavy rains also are expected early in the week in parts of West Virginia and the west-central portion of Virginia. Both states also are at a risk of dangerous flash floods and river flooding.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, Florence was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Columbia, South Carolina. It has top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving west at 8 mph (13 kph).
____
2:06 a.m.
___
1:05 a.m.
North Carolina is bracing for what could be the next stage of the still-unfolding disaster: widespread, catastrophic river flooding from Florence.
After blowing ashore as a hurricane with 90 mph (145 kph) winds, Florence virtually parked itself much of the weekend atop the Carolinas as it pulled warm water from the ocean and hurled it onshore. Storm surges, flash floods and winds have spread destruction widely and the Marines, the Coast Guard and volunteers have used boats, helicopters, and heavy-duty vehicles to conduct hundreds of rescues as of Saturday.
The death toll from the hurricane-turned-tropical storm has now climbed to 11.
Rivers are swelling toward record levels, forecaster warn, and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate for fear that the next few days could bring some of the most destructive flooding in North Carolina history.
