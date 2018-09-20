Hearing denied for man who blames killing on war flashback

This 1984 photo shows Gary Place, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death of Wanda Olsen in 1983. New Hampshire has denied a pardon hearing request Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, from Place who strangled his fiancée and stabbed her seven times in the heart 35 years ago. Place, who served in the Marines, said the killing was the result of post-traumatic stress disorder after the aroma of food and the hot, muggy weather triggered a flashback to Vietnam. (The Concord Monitor via AP) uncredited AP