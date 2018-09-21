Myanmar refugees evacuated from squalid Omaha apartments

In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo,Eh Htoo, holds her three-week-old baby while a city inspector, left examines her kitchen at the Yale Park Apartments in Omaha, Neb. Social service agencies are scrambling to help up to 500 refugees who may have to find new places to live because of the squalid conditions in their Nebraska apartment complex. Omaha World-Herald via AP Kent Sievers