Risk of Ebola’s spread from Congo now ‘very high,’ WHO says

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept 9, 2018 file photo, health workers walk with a boy suspected of having the Ebola virus at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, Eastern Congo. The World Health Organization says the risk of the deadly Ebola virus spreading from Congo is now “very high” after two confirmed cases were discovered near the Uganda border. The outbreak in northeastern Congo is larger than the previous one in the northwest and more complicated for health officials with insecurity from rebel groups. As of Friday, Sept. 28 there were 124 confirmed Ebola cases including 71 deaths. Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, file AP Photo