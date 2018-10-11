Uptick in Social Security checks for 2019 as inflation rises

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. Tens of millions of Social Security beneficiaries and other retirees can expect an increase in benefits next year as inflation edges higher. The government announced a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8 percent on Thursday. That would mean an extra $39 a month for the average retired worker. Bradley C. Bower, File AP Photo