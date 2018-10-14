Health care budget woes await Minnesota’s next governor

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, candidates for Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson shake hands at the beginning of their first debate at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa, Minn. Amid big health care campaign promises, Minnesota’s next governor will be tasked with fixing a math problem: How can the state continue covering its existing programs. Walz and Johnson will weigh the fate of a provider tax that helps cover more than 1 million Minnesotans but is set to expire. Star Tribune via AP File Glen Stubbe