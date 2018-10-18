Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California’s housing struggles

In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, photo, sprinklers run as a farmworker walks through a broccoli field in Salinas, Calif. Like many California cities, Salinas, dubbed the “Salad Bowl of the World” because the surrounding farmland produces most of the lettuce on Earth, suffers from a lack of available affordable housing and space to build more. Housing prices have exploded, with the median cost of a home now $549,000, according to Zillow. Jae C. Hong AP Photo