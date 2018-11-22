Retired sheriff’s employee gives thanks to friend for kidney

In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 photo provided by the Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff’s Office, Chad Avery, left, stands with Brandi Krushelniski, vice-president of transplant services Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, and Jim Anderson, right, at a news conference in Phoenix. Avery donated a kidney to Anderson, his former boss at the Pima County Jail and a longtime friend, after seeing a post about it on Facebook. Pima County Sheriff's Office via AP James T. Allerton