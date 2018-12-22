Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday. The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung. It is Ginsburg’s third bout with cancer since joining the court in 1993. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo