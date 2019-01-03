Worker badly burned at construction site

A construction worker has suffered serious burns in an accident at a site of an apartment complex in Connecticut.
The Day reports the man became injured while trying to refuel a running air compressor at the site in Pawcatuck Wednesday afternoon.
Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns says a nozzle broke during the refueling, and gas spilled on the man and caught fire.
Fellow construction workers used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.
Burns says the man suffered second and third-degree burns to his legs and groin.
The man is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.
His name has not been released.
