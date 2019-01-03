Driver held after hitting scooter rider in California chase

This photo from video provided by KABC-TV shows a car that was being pursued through several Southern California cities striking and injuring a person on a scooter on a Los Angeles street Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Authorities said the person's injuries were not life-threatening and he was expected to recover. The driver took authorities on a wild ride through three counties Thursday before surrendering after a 45-minute standoff. (KABC-TV via AP) AP