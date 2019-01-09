Arkansas moves closer toward launching medical pot program

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, LaRee Treece, of Little Rock, Ark., holds a sign after a news conference at the Capitol in Little Rock, where others spoke in support of an effort to legalize medical marijuana. Treece is one of more than 6,700 people who have been approved for medical marijuana ID cards by the state and have been frustrated by the delay in the program's rollout. A state panel on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. was expected review the scores for companies that have applied to sell medical marijuana. Kelly P. Kissel, File AP Photo