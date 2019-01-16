News

January 16, 2019 12:04 AM

Juneau has no plans to add fluoride to water following study

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Juneau officials say there are no plans to resume fluoridating the drinking water in Alaska's capital after the city stopped the practice more than a decade ago.

The Juneau Empire reports fluoridation has received renewed scrutiny after a recent study examined dental health in Juneau, finding dental costs increased for families with children under 6 years old after fluoridation stopped in January 2007.

The study was published last month in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Oral Health.

Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon says the city is unlikely to begin fluoridation again because the matter was put to a vote in a citywide election in 2007, with non-fluoridation winning the majority.

Many cities in the U.S. add the mineral fluoride to drinking water in an effort to promote better dental health.

