Cold forces Thursday closing of public schools

The frigid weather blanketing Illinois means Chicago Public School students will get to spend another day at home.
District officials announced Tuesday that in addition to Wednesday, schools also will be closed Thursday. Public school buildings will be closed and those who need alternatives should consider warming centers provided by the Chicago Park District.
Speaking from a warming center, Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the cold expected through Thursday is a "public health risk." The National Weather Service says wind chills could dip to 46 below zero in Chicago.
City officials said they have added 500 shelter beds and have reached out to religious leaders, asking them to call and check on senior citizens. Five Chicago Transit Authority buses will be on the streets to give the homeless a place to warm up.
