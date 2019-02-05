Japan finance minister Aso sorry for criticizing childless

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a budget committee meeting at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Aso reluctantly apologized for saying childless people are to blame for the country's rising social security costs and its aging and declining population. Aso said Tuesday that he apologized if some people found his remarks "unpleasant." Kyodo News via AP Yohei Kanasashi