Klobuchar forged record as reliable ally to med tech

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks to voters during a campaign stop at a home in Nashua, N.H. U.S. Sen. and presidential hopeful Klobuchar has built a reputation as an effective champion for consumer safety. She also aggressively advocated for the medical device industry - a big employer in her home state of Minnesota - in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender. Some consumer advocates say her work has helped put patients at risk. Steven Senne AP Photo