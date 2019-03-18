Dominic Smith ‘at ease’ and producing in Mets camp

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) beats the throw to first base as New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) leaps to catch the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game in New York. Smith, 23, was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, and through it all – from weight issues to low power numbers in the minors to being tardy in spring camp to battling sleep apnea – he appears to have overcome it all and is showcasing the skill set the Mets have been sorely awaiting. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo