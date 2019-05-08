Tuesday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitched his second career no-hitter, getting help from two spectacular defensive plays to shut down the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 Tuesday night.

Fiers followed up his 2015 gem for Houston against the Dodgers with a 131-pitch masterpiece to become the 35th pitcher with multiple no-hitters in his career. He walked two, struck out six and ended it by fanning Eugenio Suarez with a big curveball.

The A's poured out of the dugout to mob Fiers in celebration after the final out in front of a few thousand fans remaining — the game started more than 1 ½ hours later because of a light malfunction at the Coliseum. Fiers tipped his hat to the crowd and raised his arms in triumph as he walked off.

A journeyman for much of his career, the 33-year-old Fiers (3-3) raised his lifetime record to 57-58.

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani returned from Tommy John surgery and took a called third strike from Detroit's Daniel Norris in his first plate appearance this season.

The Los Angeles Angels activated the AL Rookie of the Year from the injured list before Tuesday night's game at Detroit and he was in the lineup batting third as the designated hitter.

He finished 0 for 4 with an RBI groundout and walked once as the Angels beat the Tigers 5-2.

The 24-year-old Ohtani is not expected to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, but the Angels projected the two-way star would be able to bat in major league games at some point in May.

HORSE RACING

After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness, ending any chance this year at another Triple Crown.

Trainer Bill Mott said Tuesday the long shot winner of horse racing's biggest event was no longer being considered to run in the second jewel of the Triple Crown after it looked like Country House was getting sick. After the horse started coughing, which Mott called unusual, blood work showed he was harboring some sort of virus.

Country House was elevated to the winner's circle at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding other horses.

Country House's absence at the Preakness means there won't be a third Triple Crown winner in five years. Bob Baffert-trained Justify and American Pharoah have each won it since 2015.

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — A weary Maximum Security arrived Tuesday at Monmouth Park, where his trainer plans to race the colt in the $1 million Haskell Invitational in July.

The first Kentucky Derby winner disqualified for interference in the race's 145-year history pulled into the Jersey shore track shortly before 6 a.m.

The previously undefeated colt was taken to the barn of trainer Jason Servis. The Florida Derby winner was walked and then put in a stall to rest.

Servis was not there but is expected Wednesday or Thursday, the track said.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL concussion fund has paid out nearly $500 million in its first two years, but some players' lawyers say there aren't enough doctors in the approved network to evaluate dementia claims.

They went to court Tuesday to oppose a rule to require retired players to be tested by doctors within 150 miles (241 kilometers) of home to prevent "doctor shopping" and suspected fraud.

Fund administrator Orran Brown said ex-players from around the country had flocked to four doctors now dismissed from the program who had "high-volume" traffic and some suspect findings.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have acquired Eddy Pineiro from Oakland, adding another kicker to the mix to replace Cody Parkey.

The Bears sent a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders in the deal announced Tuesday. Oakland gets the pick if Pineiro is on Chicago's active roster for at least five regular-season games this upcoming season.

Pineiro set a school record for accuracy in two seasons kicking at Florida by making 38 of 43 field goals. Signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last May, he was placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury prior to the season.

BASKETBALL

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on Tuesday.

George had surgery for a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder and his status will be evaluated before the start of the 2019-20 season.

George also will have surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, the team said in a statement.

Westbrook had two procedures. One was for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. The other was an elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three weeks.

HOCKEY

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

Vince Dunn also scored for St. Louis, which will face the winner of the San Jose-Colorado series in the conference final.

Bishop made 52 saves and Mats Zuccarello scored for Dallas, which dropped to 5-8 in Game 7s in franchise history.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers hired longtime Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland as their new general manager and president of hockey operations Tuesday.

Holland takes over the struggling team from interim GM Keith Gretzky and one of his first tasks will be finding a new coach. Veteran Ken Hitchcock will not be back next season after taking over in November for the fired Todd McLellan.

NASCAR

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Denny Hamlin suffered from nausea and double vision from carbon monoxide that seeped into his Toyota at the end of the NASCAR race at Dover.

Hamlin felt ill after Monday's race and was attended to by medical staff on pit road after he finished 21st. Hamlin was treated and released from the NASCAR medical care center. Debris struck Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota during the race that knocked out the right rear crush panel and allowed fumes into the car.

Hamlin said he felt fine on Tuesday and was ready to race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

GOLF

John Daly has been approved to use a cart next week in the PGA Championship because of arthritis in his right knee that he says keeps him from walking more than six holes on the golf course.

He will be the first player to ride a cart in a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The PGA of America said Daly applied to use a cart through its American with Disabilities Act policy and provided "the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA's medical team."

The PGA Championship starts May 16 at Bethpage Black, a notoriously tough public course — inside and outside the ropes — on Long Island. Daly has a lifetime exemption from winning the PGA Championship in 1991 at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

SOCCER

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi's Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Divock Origi scored twice, either side of goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum early in the second half, to send Liverpool into its second straight final and set up a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.

It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final, after Panathinaikos in 1970-71 and Barcelona in 1985-86. No team had done it in the Champions League era.

CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati fired coach Alan Koch on Tuesday after the Major League Soccer expansion team's 11th first-tier match.

Koch was fired after two wins, seven losses and two draws in which the team scored a league-low eight goals.

Club President Jeff Berding said the team wasn't reaching its potential. Assistant Yoann Damet will lead the team during a coach search.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) — An Atlanta clothier and former NBA referee has pleaded guilty in a college basketball scandal, admitting teaming up with ex-Auburn basketball assistant coach Chuck Person in a bribery scheme.

Rashan Michel apologized as he pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy, admitting a role in a bribery scheme in which coaches accepted bribes to steer top athletes to certain financial advisers.

Person is awaiting sentencing after recently pleading guilty to the same charge.

The 44-year-old Michel said he knew what he was doing was wrong when he agreed in late 2016 to join the scheme and help arrange bribes.

Meanwhile, a jury deliberating the fate of two defendants in the scandal deliberated Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two of Patriots owner Robert Kraft's defense attorneys are being accused of lying by prosecutors in his solicitation of prostitution case.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a motion Tuesday asking that attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck be held in contempt.

Prosecutors say Spiro falsely accused Jupiter police officer Scott Kimbark in court last week of telling other officers he would lie to justify the traffic stop of another Orchids of Asia Day Spa customer. Officers stopped customers after alleged traffic violations to learn their identities so they could be charged later.

Prosecutors say recordings of Kimbark show he never said anything like that. Prosecutors say Burck abetted Spiro.

In a phone interview, Burck denied the allegations.

Kraft pleaded not guilty.