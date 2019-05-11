Health officials say test shows infant didn’t have measles

Alabama health officials say subsequent testing shows an Alabama infant did not have measles.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that the final test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were negative for measles.

The case involving the baby had been Alabama's first presumptive case of measles after a May 2 commercial laboratory test was positive.

There are concerns about a resurgence of measles in several parts of the country.

State health officials urged people to make sure they are up to date on all vaccines, especially measles vaccine, because measles is circulating in 23 states.