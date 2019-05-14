Top Ohio House GOP, Democrat leaders unveil priority bills

The GOP and Democratic leaders in the Ohio House say improving foster care in light of the state's addictions epidemic is a top legislative priority this year.

One bill announced Monday would ensure that potential foster parents are trained, licensed and approved more effectively.

Another creates a program to help the growing number of relatives such as grandparents caring for the children of drug-addicted parents.

The proposed legislation follows record spending for foster care provided in the House version of Ohio's $69 billion budget approved last week. The bipartisan bills were announced by Republican House Speaker Larry Householder and Minority Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes.

Other priority bills unveiled Monday would support workers training for in-demand jobs and help protect Ohio's rivers and lakes.