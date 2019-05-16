APNewsBreak: Exact Sciences ID’d as company in WEDC audit

Madison-based medical diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corporation is the unnamed company highlighted in an audit that revealed it received $61,000 in tax credits for jobs created outside of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation named the company in response to an open records request from The Associated Press.

WEDC also revealed that the company that received $462,000 in tax credits even though it lost 17 jobs was Walgreens. WEDC spokesman Dave Callender says the agency is determining how much of those will be reclaimed.

Exact Sciences was awarded $1 million in tax credits in 2017. About 6%, or $61,000, was for 261 jobs created outside Wisconsin. It also created 795 jobs in Wisconsin.

WEDC CEO Mark Hogan initially declined to name either company following release of the audit last week.