Maine lab gets $18M grant to continue research collaboration

A non-profit research institution in Maine is receiving a grant of almost $18 million to support its biomedical research and research training work in the state.

MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor says the grant is coming from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, which is within the National Institutes of Health. The money is intended to pay for the renewal of an 18-year collaboration of scientific and research institutions in the state for another five years.

The collaboration is called Maine INBRE, which stands for IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence. Other members include Jackson Laboratory and University of Maine. MDI Biological Laboratory says two of the goals of the collaboration are to provide biomedical research experience to undergraduates and research support to young faculty members.