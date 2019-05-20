Firefighters seek insurance payments for ambulance funding

Firefighters from around New York state are asking state lawmakers to change the law so fire departments can recoup the cost of emergency medical calls from patient insurance plans.

Under current law, volunteer ambulance corps and private ambulance companies can bill insurers for the cost of providing emergency medical care while fire departments cannot.

Firefighters and fire chiefs plan to gather at the state Capitol on Monday to urge lawmakers to change the law. They say allowing fire departments to bill health plans for the cost of ambulance service would help them ensure that ambulances are properly staffed and equipped.