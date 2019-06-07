NY lawmakers vote to exempt nursing moms from jury duty

Lawmakers in New York have voted to exempt nursing mothers from jury duty.

The Senate and Assembly this week both passed legislation which would permit women to delay jury duty up to two years if they are breastfeeding a baby.

Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, a Bronx Democrat who sponsored the bill, said Thursday that women should be allowed to postpone their service in order to prioritize the well-being of their child.

Under the proposal, nursing mothers could use a doctor's note to delay their service on a jury.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who is expected to sign the measure into law.