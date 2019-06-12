The Latest: 2 new Ebola virus cases confirmed in Uganda

This photo released by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) shows the treatment unit where the confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola are being treated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bwera hospital, Kasese District, in western Uganda near the border with Congo. A 5-year-old boy vomiting blood has become the first cross-border case of Ebola in the current deadly outbreak and now authorities are trying to determine how his family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross from Congo into neighboring Uganda. Ben Wise

The Latest on the Ebola outbreak in Africa (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The World Health Organization says two more cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Uganda after the first was announced late Tuesday in the East African country.

The two new cases are believed to be family members of the 5-year-old boy who entered Uganda from eastern Congo earlier this week and has since died.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Family members, including the boy's mother, have been isolated at a hospital near the Congo border.

These are the first Ebola cases outside Congo since the outbreak began in August. Nearly 1,400 people have died.

Authorities are trying to determine how the family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross the border.

___

1:10 p.m.

The World Health Organization says the 5-year-old boy who became the first cross-border case in the current Ebola outbreak has died.

The boy's death was confirmed the day after WHO announced the first Ebola case outside eastern Congo since the outbreak began in August. Nearly 1,400 people have died.

Authorities are trying to determine how the boy's family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross into Uganda. His relatives are isolated at a hospital there.

___

10:30 a.m.

A 5-year-old boy vomiting blood has become the first cross-border case of Ebola in the current deadly outbreak. Now authorities in Congo are trying to determine how his family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross into neighboring Uganda.

The World Health Organization late Tuesday confirmed the first Ebola case outside Congo since the outbreak began in August. Nearly 1,400 people have died.

Congo's health ministry says a dozen members of the boy's family had showed symptoms of Ebola and were put in isolation.

But six managed to leave while awaiting transfer to an Ebola treatment center. Authorities say they entered Uganda, where the boy is receiving treatment and relatives are isolated.

Experts have long feared Ebola could spread to neighboring countries because of unrest hampering response work in Congo.