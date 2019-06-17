Pakistan’s top court halts execution of mentally ill inmate

A rights group says Pakistan's Supreme Court has halted the execution of a mentally ill prisoner.

In a statement, the Justice Project Pakistan said Monday's court order halting the execution of Ghulam Abbas, 36, was announced by the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The development came a day after the group said Abbas was being treated with strong anti-psychotic drugs by prison authorities and that the man had a family history of mental illness.

Abbas was sentenced to death in 2006 for fatally stabbing a neighbor in 2004.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was scheduled to be hung Tuesday at a jail the city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is a signatory to international conventions that bar the execution of mentally ill prisoners.